Wegovy Linked to Higher Vision Loss Risk Than Ozempic

Recent studies have found that users of the weight-loss drug Wegovy face a markedly higher risk of sudden vision loss compared to those using Ozempic, raising concerns among patients and clinicians about the safety profiles of popular GLP-1 medications.

Increased Risk of Vision Loss with Wegovy

A study reported by The Guardian revealed that individuals taking Wegovy (semaglutide) experienced a fivefold increase in the risk of sudden sight loss compared to those prescribed Ozempic (also semaglutide). Both medications are part of the GLP-1 receptor agonist drug class, widely used for chronic weight management and type 2 diabetes, respectively.

The recent findings build on earlier clinical trial data, such as the large-scale SELECT trial, which tracked cardiovascular and adverse outcomes in patients using semaglutide. While the SELECT trial primarily focused on heart health, safety data included reports of eye disorders and highlighted the need for ongoing surveillance of less common but serious side effects.

Legal Action and Regulatory Response

Reports of sudden vision loss among users of GLP-1 drugs have led to a growing number of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, including the makers of Ozempic and Wegovy. According to media coverage, dozens of affected patients have filed legal claims, citing inadequate warnings about the potential for severe ocular side effects.

In response, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced investigations into these reports, with safety communications summarizing adverse events related to vision changes and possible non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition that can result in permanent vision loss.

Understanding the Data

Wegovy users had five times the risk of sudden vision loss compared to Ozempic users , according to the latest study cited by The Guardian.

, according to the latest study cited by The Guardian. Clinical trial data, such as from the SELECT trial results, track adverse events including eye disorders, though the absolute rates remain low.

Both Wegovy's official FDA label and Ozempic's FDA label list potential risks of vision changes and recommend patients report any sudden changes in eyesight while on therapy.

Comparing Wegovy and Ozempic

Both Wegovy and Ozempic contain semaglutide as their active ingredient, but they are prescribed at different dosages and for distinct indications: Wegovy for weight management, and Ozempic for type 2 diabetes. The difference in risk, as highlighted by the new study, may be linked to the higher dosing regimen used for Wegovy or differences in patient populations.

A systematic review of published research on GLP-1 agonists and ocular adverse events supports the finding that risks, while rare, appear to be higher with certain dosing strategies and patient risk profiles.

What Patients and Providers Should Know

Healthcare providers are urged to monitor patients for symptoms of vision loss, such as blurred vision or sudden blindness, and to educate individuals prescribed GLP-1 medications about the importance of reporting any visual changes immediately. Regulatory authorities and manufacturers continue to update safety information as more data emerges.

For those concerned about the risks, reviewing the latest Open Payments Data and consulting up-to-date FDA prescribing information can provide additional guidance.

Outlook

The findings have prompted calls for further research to clarify the mechanisms behind the elevated risks observed with Wegovy compared to Ozempic, and for ongoing surveillance as the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists expands. In the meantime, patients are encouraged to discuss the risks and benefits with their healthcare providers to make informed decisions about their treatment options.