Study finds bilingual brains use one shared grammar system

A New York University study found Spanish-English bilinguals used the same brain network for grammar in both languages, even when they were working with made-up words.

Bilingual speakers do not appear to run two separate grammar systems side by side. New York University researchers reported that Spanish-English bilinguals used a common neural network to handle singular and plural forms in both languages, and that the same brain areas stayed active even when participants applied grammar rules to words they had never seen before.

That result strengthens a view long argued in language science: bilingualism is not a clean split between two sealed-off systems, but a form of constant coordination. Research summarized in The Conversation has said that a second language can remain active in the brain alongside a native language, which helps explain why bilingual speakers often have to select one language while suppressing the other in everyday life, whether they are shifting mid-conversation, translating on the fly, or naming an object that belongs to both languages.

The new study matters because it pushes that idea deeper into grammar itself. Rather than showing one brain circuit for Spanish and another for English, the findings point to one shared grammatical engine that adjusts words to fit context across languages. That could help explain how bilingual brains manage switching so quickly, and why the old question of whether multiple languages are stored in separate compartments or in one linked system has remained central for decades.

The debate is not new. A 2006 Science paper framed bilingual language control as a key neuroscience problem, asking how the brain distinguishes which language is in use. More recent work has moved the discussion from simple language separation toward brain-wide adaptation. In 2024, a McGill University-led study of 151 participants found bilingualism was associated with increased whole-brain connectivity, especially when the second language had been learned young. Another 2024 Nature paper reported higher global efficiency in bilingual individuals than in monolinguals.

A 2026 review went further, saying bilingualism affects language-processing networks in the developing brain, while the size of broader cognitive effects remains unsettled. Taken together, the studies suggest bilingualism is less about storing two isolated grammars than about training the brain to coordinate a shared system under pressure. That has practical implications beyond the lab: it could shape how educators think about multilingual classrooms, how speech therapists approach language recovery, and how parents understand what it means to raise children who move between languages every day.