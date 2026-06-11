Study finds cats do not worsen childhood asthma in short term

A Swedish study of 30,277 children found cats did not worsen asthma over two years. The results could temper advice that families must rehome pets after a diagnosis.

Parents who have been told that cats and childhood asthma do not mix now have a large new study that points in the other direction, at least in the short term. Among 30,277 Swedish children and teenagers ages 4 to 17 with validated asthma and allergy diagnoses, living with a cat was not tied to worse asthma outcomes over a 24-month period.

The children were followed through Sweden’s national health, sociodemographic and quality registers, with cat exposure defined by parental cat ownership recorded in Sweden’s National Cat Register in 2023. About 1 in 10 children in the sample had at least one cat at home. Even so, researchers found no meaningful differences in asthma severity, asthma attacks, lung function or asthma control between children who lived with cats and those who did not.

The study also found no measurable difference based on the cat’s sex, age or the number of cats in the household. That matters because pet dander has long been treated as a likely trigger, and many families still face pressure to rehome a beloved animal after a child is diagnosed. The new findings do not say cats are harmless for every child, especially those with severe allergies or more complicated disease, but they do suggest the relationship between cat exposure and childhood asthma is not as simple as a blanket warning.

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One reason the effect may have been hard to detect is that cat allergen exposure is not limited to the home. The lead researcher noted that children can encounter cat allergens in schools and on public transportation as well, which may blur the difference between cat owners and non-owners. A prior Swedish school study found schools can be a major site of exposure to cat and dog allergens, reinforcing the idea that household pet ownership is only part of the picture.

The broader science has also been mixed for years. A 2012 pooled analysis of more than 22,000 children did not support advice to avoid pets for primary prevention of asthma or allergic rhinitis, while some earlier work suggested early-life cat exposure might lower later asthma risk in certain genetic groups. That history helps explain why clinicians have not settled on a one-size-fits-all rule. For families weighing whether a cat must go, this study strengthens the case for individualized advice rather than automatic removal.