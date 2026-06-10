Study finds full-time remote work may hurt mental health

Remote workers may trade pay for flexibility, but a 588,322-person study found full-time remote jobs raised loneliness and mental distress, especially for people living alone.

Remote work now carries a clear paradox: U.S. workers are willing to give up pay for it, yet new research links full-time remote jobs to more isolation and worse mental health. In a study spanning five representative U.S. surveys from 2011 to 2024, researchers found that remote-capable workers were spending about one extra hour alone each workday after the pandemic.

The strain fell hardest on people living alone. Workers in remotable jobs were 7 percentage points more likely to spend an entire day without social contact if they lived alone, and the rise in mental distress was roughly twice as large for those living alone as for workers living with family. The results point to loneliness, thinner daily social contact and weaker support networks as the most likely pressure points.

Natalia Emanuel, Emma Harrington and Amanda Pallais built the analysis around a sample of 588,322 Americans and excluded the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Using a difference-in-differences design, they found mental distress rose by 0.1 standard deviations on the Kessler K-6 scale for workers in remotable jobs compared with nonremotable jobs. Remote-capable workers also showed higher use of mental health care services and antidepressant prescriptions, while visits and prescriptions unrelated to mental health did not rise in the same way.

The pattern held even after the researchers controlled for occupations’ exposure to artificial intelligence, and it remained when they looked at changes within individual workers over time. That makes the results harder to explain away as a simple shift in who happens to choose remote work.

The findings land in a labor market where flexibility remains highly prized. A 2025 National Bureau of Economic Research working paper by Zoë Cullen, Bobak Pakzad-Hurson and Ricardo Perez-Truglia found U.S. tech workers were willing to accept an average 25% pay cut to work from home. Gallup said in May 2025 that fully remote workers were the most engaged at work, at 31%, but also the least likely to be thriving overall, at 36%, and they reported more loneliness, anger, sadness and stress than hybrid workers.

Emanuel’s earlier work at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York also showed the productivity side of the ledger. In a Fortune 500 call-center setting, remote workers answered 12% fewer calls per hour than on-site workers before COVID-19, and when those call centers closed, formerly on-site workers’ productivity fell 4% relative to workers who were already remote. With remote work quadrupling in the half-decade since the start of COVID-19, the evidence suggests the debate is no longer just about where people work, but how to preserve connection, support and output at the same time.