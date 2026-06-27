Study finds glucose curbs hunger far more than fructose

Glucose shut down hunger-promoting brain cells in mice far more than fructose did, despite the same calories. High-fructose corn syrup also dulled hunger signals more than fructose alone.

Glucose curbed hunger-signal activity far more than fructose in a Monell Chemical Senses Center study published in Neuron, even though the two sugars carry the same calories on a nutrition label. In mice, glucose strongly reduced the activity of brain cells that drive hunger, while fructose had only a much weaker effect.

The work traced that difference through a gut-brain pathway involving the hormone PYY, the vagus nerve and AgRP neurons, a set of nerve cells that help promote eating. When the animals received fructose, the satiety response was modest. When they received glucose, the suppression of those hunger-promoting neurons was much stronger.

That split matters because it suggests the body does not treat every sweet calorie the same way. The result pushes past a simple label reading of sugar content and into appetite signaling, where the source and form of sugar can change how full the brain thinks the body is.

The researchers also tested high-fructose corn syrup, which contains both fructose and glucose. That mixture suppressed hunger neurons more strongly than fructose alone, and the mice preferred it. The finding may help explain why some sweetened drinks and processed foods are especially hard to resist, even when they deliver similar calories from sugar.

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The study does not mean fruit is suddenly off the table, and it does not translate directly to humans yet. It does strengthen the case that appetite is shaped by more than calorie count alone, especially in a food environment saturated with soda, juice and ultra-processed products that rely on fructose or high-fructose corn syrup. For nutrition science, the question is no longer only how much sugar is present, but which sugar reaches the brain and by what pathway.

That distinction carries public-health implications. If glucose and fructose produce different hunger effects in animals, future work on obesity, cravings and metabolic disease may need to separate types of sugar instead of treating them as interchangeable.