Study finds MenB vaccine does not prevent gonorrhoea infections

A trial has undercut hopes that Bexsero would blunt gonorrhoea in high-risk men, even as England logged more than 70,000 cases in 2024. Health officials now have a narrower prevention tool as resistance rises.

A randomized trial of the MenB vaccine in high-risk men found it does not prevent gonorrhoea infections, reversing the expectation that a programme built on possible cross-protection would add a new line of defence.

England recorded more than 70,000 gonorrhoea diagnoses in 2024, about three times as many as in 2012, and more than half were among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. The UK launched its targeted 4CMenB, or Bexsero, programme on 1 August 2025, making it the first country to offer a meningococcal B vaccine through sexual health services for gonorrhoea protection in people at higher risk.

The policy rested on observational studies that suggested the vaccine could reduce gonorrhoea by about 33% to 47%, with UK modelling finding that even modest protection could have a meaningful effect at population level. Neisseria meningitidis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae are closely related, so a vaccine built for MenB might also reduce gonorrhoea.

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The programme initially focused on GBMSM with markers of higher risk, including multiple recent partners or a recent bacterial STI. The vaccine should not replace condoms or regular STI testing.

The vaccine continues to protect against invasive meningococcal B disease, including meningitis and septicaemia, and has been used in the UK routine immunisation programme for babies since 2015. UK routine immunisation programme data link it to a 75% reduction in MenB infections for vaccinated groups.

The infection can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, long-term pain and testicular infection, and in rare cases it can spread to the bloodstream, skin or joints. The World Health Organization classifies the bacterium as a high-priority pathogen because antimicrobial resistance is widespread. The UK Health Security Agency will keep monitoring the programme and share findings with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation later in 2026 to 2027.