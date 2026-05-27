Researchers identify shared transcriptomic markers across mammals, offering new insights into longevity and mortality.

New research published in Nature has unveiled universal transcriptomic hallmarks of mammalian aging, providing scientists with a fresh perspective on what shapes longevity and mortality across species. By examining gene expression profiles from multiple mammalian organs and tissues, the study highlights common molecular signatures that could unlock new strategies for understanding—and potentially mitigating—the effects of aging.

Consensus on Universal Aging Markers

The Nature article details a comprehensive analysis of transcriptomic data from a wide array of mammals, including humans, mice, and dogs. Researchers found that certain gene expression changes are consistently observed as mammals age, regardless of species. These shared patterns, termed universal transcriptomic hallmarks, suggest that aging is governed by a set of conserved biological processes rather than being entirely species-specific.

To build their findings, scientists collected and analyzed data from public repositories such as NCBI GEO: GSE236921 and ArrayExpress: E-MTAB-12781, ensuring reproducibility and breadth. These datasets contain gene expression profiles from hundreds of samples, spanning multiple organs and age groups.

Key Findings and Methodology

Gene Expression Shifts: The study identified core genes whose expression consistently increases or decreases with age across mammalian species.

The study identified core genes whose expression consistently increases or decreases with age across mammalian species. Organ-Specific Trends: Although universal trends exist, some organs show unique aging signatures, highlighting the complexity of the process.

Although universal trends exist, some organs show unique aging signatures, highlighting the complexity of the process. Mortality Link: The transcriptomic markers were correlated with mortality risk, underscoring their potential utility in predicting health outcomes.

The team used advanced statistical models to isolate aging signatures from confounding variables such as disease, environment, and technical differences between datasets. Their approach builds on previous reviews, such as The Hallmarks of Aging, which summarizes molecular and cellular changes associated with aging.

Implications for Longevity Research

The identification of universal transcriptomic hallmarks paves the way for new longevity studies. By comparing genetic data across species, scientists can better understand which factors contribute to longer lifespans and healthier aging. The findings also align with resources like the Human Ageing Genomic Resources (HAGR) and LongevityMap, which offer curated lists of genes and variants linked to longevity and age-related diseases.

Researchers suggest that interventions targeting these universal genes could benefit multiple species, including humans.

Transcriptomic clocks, which use gene expression to estimate biological age, may become more accurate by focusing on these shared markers.

Organ-Specific and Whole-Body Aging

While the discovery of universal hallmarks is significant, the study also emphasizes the importance of organ-specific aging. Some tissues, such as the brain and liver, exhibit unique patterns that diverge from the whole-body trends. This underscores the need for targeted therapies and further research into how aging manifests in different biological contexts.

Looking Ahead: From Discovery to Intervention

Experts believe these transcriptomic findings will accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of anti-aging interventions. By integrating universal and organ-specific aging clocks, medical practitioners could personalize treatment plans and monitor aging more effectively. The full dataset and methodology are available for further exploration in the Nature article and linked repositories.

With aging research increasingly focused on shared biological principles, this study represents a critical step toward understanding the genetic basis of longevity and mortality. Scientists anticipate that continued collaboration and data sharing will reveal even more actionable targets for slowing aging and improving health across the animal kingdom.