Study Reveals Weight Regain After Stopping Ozempic

Recent research finds many patients regain weight after discontinuing Ozempic, raising questions about long-term weight loss strategies.

New research highlights a significant challenge for individuals using Ozempic and similar GLP-1 medications for weight loss: most patients regain much of the weight they lost after stopping the drug. The findings, published in line with growing use of GLP-1 agonists such as Ozempic, underscore the complexities of maintaining weight loss in the long term and fuel ongoing debate among healthcare providers about the best strategies for tackling obesity.

What the Latest Study Found

According to a peer-reviewed clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, participants who stopped taking semaglutide—the active ingredient in Ozempic—regained a substantial portion of the weight they had lost during treatment. The STEP 4 trial followed more than 800 adults with obesity or overweight who had successfully lost weight on semaglutide for 20 weeks. After this initial period, participants were randomized to either continue semaglutide or switch to a placebo for the remainder of the 68-week study.

Those who continued semaglutide maintained or further reduced their weight.

Participants who stopped the drug regained two-thirds of their lost weight, on average.

These findings were echoed in a systematic review of GLP-1 agonist discontinuation, which found that weight regain is a consistent outcome when these medications are stopped, regardless of the specific drug used.

Why Weight Regain Happens

Medical experts point out that GLP-1 medications like Ozempic act on the body’s hunger and satiety hormones, helping users eat less and lose weight. Once the medication is discontinued, those hormonal effects diminish, and appetite often returns to pre-treatment levels. The body may also compensate by increasing hunger signals, making it harder to maintain weight loss through lifestyle changes alone.

This phenomenon is not unique to Ozempic—research has documented similar outcomes with other weight loss interventions, including diet and exercise programs, highlighting the biological challenges of long-term weight management.

Health Implications Beyond the Scale

The popularity of GLP-1 agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro has surged in recent years, driven by their proven efficacy for addressing obesity, a condition affecting more than 40% of American adults. However, the prospect of weight regain raises concerns about the sustainability of these therapies and their long-term benefits, including cardiovascular and metabolic improvements.

Some studies have suggested that the heart and metabolic benefits of GLP-1 medications may also diminish after stopping their use, although more research is needed to confirm these effects over longer periods.

Guidance for Patients and Providers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains a comprehensive safety and regulatory profile for Ozempic and related drugs, warning that discontinuation may result in weight regain and potential return of obesity-related complications. Healthcare professionals emphasize the importance of ongoing lifestyle interventions, including diet and exercise, to help mitigate weight regain—regardless of whether patients remain on medication.

For many, GLP-1 agonists may represent a long-term or even lifelong therapy, similar to medications for hypertension or diabetes. Some providers are now counseling patients to weigh the benefits and risks, considering both their medical history and personal health goals when deciding to start—or stop—these medications.

Looking Ahead

The findings from the latest research reinforce the idea that obesity is a chronic condition requiring ongoing management. As the use of GLP-1 medications expands, both patients and clinicians will need to set realistic expectations about long-term outcomes and the potential need for sustained therapy. Future studies may shed more light on how to best combine medication with behavioral and lifestyle approaches for lasting results.