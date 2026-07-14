Subaru recalls 541,000 U.S. vehicles over wrong weight labels

Subaru is recalling 541,237 vehicles after a label printed the wrong axle weight rating, a sticker error that can affect towing and cargo decisions.

Subaru of America is recalling 541,237 U.S. vehicles because a certification label printed the wrong gross axle weight rating, a paperwork error that can mislead owners about how much weight the vehicle can safely carry. The fix does not call for a mechanical repair, but the wrong number can still affect towing, cargo loading, passenger counts and resale questions if drivers rely on it.

The recall covers 383,800 Ascent SUVs from model years 2019 through 2026, 49,849 Forester vehicles from model years 2025 through 2026, 77,504 Forester Hybrid vehicles from model years 2025 through 2026 and 86 Crosstrek Hybrid vehicles from model year 2026. Subaru filed recall WRH-26 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on July 13, 2026. The affected Ascent vehicles were built from March 19, 2018, to June 11, 2026; the affected Foresters from January 26, 2024, to June 11, 2026; and the affected Forester Hybrids from November 28, 2024, to June 15, 2026.

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GAWR, the gross axle weight rating, is the manufacturer-specified load-carrying capacity of a single axle system, measured at the tire-ground interfaces. Federal label rules require that certification information include those axle ratings, and if a driver uses the wrong figure, the vehicle can be overloaded. That raises the risk of a crash even when the drivetrain, brakes and steering are not part of the defect.

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Subaru is not aware of any crashes or injuries tied to the labeling issue in the United States. Instead of replacing parts, the company plans to mail owners a corrective certification label to place over the faulty one. Owner notification letters are expected to go out on August 25, 2026.

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Owners can check whether a vehicle is included by using the VIN-based recall lookup tool on Subaru’s owner site or by checking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall database. Recalls are specific to the vehicle identification number, and its customer service recall team can be reached at 1-844-373-6614, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.