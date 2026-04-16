Sudan Faces Fourth Year of War Amid Deepening Crisis

As Sudan enters its fourth year of conflict, officials warn of an 'abandoned crisis' with millions displaced and urgent humanitarian needs unmet.

Sudan has marked four years since the start of a devastating civil conflict, with government officials and humanitarian leaders increasingly describing the situation as an “abandoned crisis”. Despite persistent violence, mass displacement, and dire humanitarian conditions, the war has received diminishing global attention and support.

Conflict Enters Fourth Year

The war in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, has evolved into one of the world’s most protracted and complex humanitarian emergencies. The fighting, initially triggered by a power struggle between Sudan’s military leadership and paramilitary forces, has since engulfed vast swathes of the country. According to crisis analysis from ACAPS, the conflict has shattered hopes for a civilian-led transition and led to widespread insecurity.

Humanitarian Impact and Displacement

Millions Displaced: Data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre shows that the fighting has forced over 9 million people from their homes since 2023, making Sudan one of the largest displacement crises worldwide.

Data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre shows that the fighting has forced over from their homes since 2023, making Sudan one of the largest displacement crises worldwide. Food Insecurity: Nearly 18 million people now face acute food insecurity, according to UNOCHA’s humanitarian dashboards, with famine-like conditions emerging in conflict-hit regions.

Nearly now face acute food insecurity, according to UNOCHA’s humanitarian dashboards, with famine-like conditions emerging in conflict-hit regions. Health System Collapse: The ongoing violence has crippled Sudan’s health infrastructure. ReliefWeb reports that more than 70% of health facilities in conflict zones are non-functional or inaccessible.

Funding Shortfalls and Aid Access

Humanitarian officials warn that Sudan’s crisis is becoming increasingly invisible. As noted by the Associated Press, aid groups and Sudanese officials lament an “abandoned crisis,” citing both declining international media coverage and a severe drop in funding. The OCHA Financial Tracking Service shows that less than 30% of the 2024 humanitarian response plan has been funded so far, leaving acute gaps in food, healthcare, and protection services.

Humanitarian access remains a major challenge, with ongoing fighting, bureaucratic restrictions, and insecurity limiting the ability of relief workers to deliver aid. The official humanitarian response plans highlight the need for urgent international action to avert a worsening catastrophe.

International Response and Calls for Action

Despite appeals from Sudanese officials and aid organizations, the international response has been limited. The International Crisis Group notes that sustained diplomatic engagement and increased humanitarian funding are essential to stabilize the situation and support a potential peace process.

As Sudan enters its fourth year of war, the risk of further escalation and regional instability remains high. Aid groups urge donor governments and international agencies to increase support, warning that millions of lives depend on renewed attention and action.

Looking Ahead

The fourth anniversary of Sudan’s conflict is a stark reminder of the human cost of protracted war and the consequences of global inattention. Without a significant shift in international engagement and funding, Sudan’s “abandoned crisis” threatens to deepen, leaving millions more at risk of hunger, disease, and displacement.