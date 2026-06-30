Sudbury pupils meet Dwayne Johnson after viral Moana plea

About 50 Sudbury pupils met Dwayne Johnson in London after a viral Moana plea. His promised cinema treat became a real-life surprise for the school.

About 50 pupils from St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury met Dwayne Johnson in London after a viral social-media plea about Disney’s live-action Moana turned into a surprise payoff for the class. The visit followed Johnson’s personal video response and his offer to rent a cinema for the children and their families at no cost.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said the pupils had posted the video because they were excited about the film, in which Johnson plays Maui. Johnson answered by sending a personal message and promising tickets, popcorn, sweets and drinks paid for by him, turning a school-side shout-out into a one-off outing with a Hollywood star attached.

The school said the original clip was watched millions of times and drew thousands of comments, a scale that pushed a small Sudbury moment far beyond the classroom. Mr Woodrow said the children and staff had no idea the reply was coming, and the school described the reaction as a burst of cheering, clapping, laughter and happiness when Johnson’s message landed.

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The story took a second turn when the children travelled to London and met Johnson in person, adding a face-to-face encounter to the cinema promise that had already electrified the school. Disney separately announced a Moana Live-Action Movie Experience in London opening to the public on 30 June 2026, extending the public attention around the film and Johnson’s role in it beyond one primary school in Suffolk.