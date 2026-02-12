White House Removes U.S. Attorney Hours After Judicial Appointment

The White House abruptly removed the newly appointed U.S. Attorney in New York just hours after federal judges named him, sparking debate over the process.

The White House's decision to remove the newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) just hours after his judicial appointment has drawn national attention and prompted discussion about the federal appointment process.

Rapid Turnover in a Critical Federal Office

The Washington Post reported that the White House fired the U.S. Attorney in New York mere hours after a panel of federal judges formally appointed him to the position. The SDNY is widely recognized as one of the most influential and active federal prosecutor's offices in the United States, overseeing a significant portion of the nation's federal caseload and frequently handling high-profile cases.

The abrupt action comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over the independence of the Department of Justice and the process by which U.S. Attorneys are appointed or dismissed. According to official Department of Justice records, U.S. Attorneys are typically nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, but in the event of a vacancy, district court judges have the authority to appoint an interim U.S. Attorney until a presidential appointee is confirmed.

Understanding the Appointment Process

Under current federal law, the Attorney General can appoint an interim U.S. Attorney for a period of time, after which the district court judges may step in to make their own appointment if a permanent replacement has not been confirmed. This process is designed to prevent vacancies in these critical positions and ensure continuity in federal prosecutions.

The Congressional Research Service provides further background, noting that while the President has authority to remove U.S. Attorneys, judges' appointments serve as a safeguard for the integrity of federal prosecutions, particularly when delays occur in the confirmation process.

Implications of the Firing

Timing: The firing occurred just hours after judges made the appointment, an unusual sequence that highlights tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary in control of key federal legal positions.

The firing occurred just hours after judges made the appointment, an unusual sequence that highlights tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary in control of key federal legal positions. Precedent: Such rapid dismissals are rare, and the move has sparked debate about the appropriateness of executive intervention immediately following a judicial appointment.

Such rapid dismissals are rare, and the move has sparked debate about the appropriateness of executive intervention immediately following a judicial appointment. Impact on Cases: The SDNY handles thousands of cases annually, according to federal court statistics, and instability in leadership could affect ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

Legal and Political Reactions

While the White House has the legal authority to remove U.S. Attorneys—including those appointed by district judges—the decision is likely to fuel ongoing discussions about the independence of federal prosecutors and the balance of power between the executive and judicial branches. Analysts referencing the DOJ Inspector General's review of past controversies around U.S. Attorney appointments note that abrupt changes can undermine public confidence in the impartial application of justice.

No Official Statement Yet

As of publication, there has been no official statement from the White House or the Department of Justice regarding the rationale for the firing. The judiciary's decision to act quickly in making an interim appointment was consistent with established procedures to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the SDNY.

Looking Ahead

The sudden dismissal places new focus on the roles and appointment process for U.S. Attorneys, especially in critical districts like the SDNY. With the office now vacant once again, attention will turn to the White House's next nominee and the Senate confirmation process. This episode underscores the importance of transparent, consistent procedures in the stewardship of the nation’s most important prosecutorial offices.