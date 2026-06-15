Suecia golea 5-1 a Túnez y lidera el Grupo F del Mundial 2026

Isak’s burst from Gyokeres’ back-to-goal layoff turned Sweden’s 5-1 win over Tunisia into a Group F statement and sent them top in Monterrey.

Sweden turned its Group F opener into a warning for the rest of the tournament, and the clearest proof came in one ruthless move from Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak. Gyokeres received the ball with his back to goal, laid it off, and watched Isak explode into space, cut inside from the left edge of the area and drill a right-footed finish past the Tunisia goalkeeper for Sweden’s second goal in a 5-1 victory at Monterrey Stadium.

That goal in the 30th minute changed the tone of the match. Yasin Ayari had already put Sweden ahead in the 7th minute, and Isak’s strike made it 2-0 before half-time with a finish that showed exactly why Sweden’s attack looks more dangerous than many expected before the World Cup. The move was simple in shape but lethal in execution: Gyokeres protected the ball under pressure, Isak timed his run to perfection, and the finish was clinical enough to punish any hesitation. Sweden later added goals from Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg, while Ayari struck again in stoppage time at 90+6. Omar Rekik scored Tunisia’s only goal.

AI-generated illustration

The result left Sweden on top of Group F with three points and a +4 goal difference after the first round, ahead of the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. It was the kind of start that gives Graham Potter’s side real momentum, especially after Potter took over in October 2025 and guided Sweden through the European playoff route to reach the World Cup. Isak’s availability also sharpened the scale of the performance, after he had missed the UEFA play-offs because of a broken leg.

Photo by Efrem Efre

What Sweden showed in Monterrey was more than individual quality. Potter’s front line, with Isak, Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga available in the squad, can attack in layers: one forward can hold up play, another can run beyond, and the final ball can come at speed. That blend makes Sweden harder to read and harder to contain than the cautious, under-the-radar profile many assigned them before the tournament. Against Tunisia, the pace of the transitions and the certainty of the finishing pointed to a team that is no longer simply competing in Group F. It is setting the terms.