Suecia golea 5-1 a Túnez y lidera el grupo F del Mundial 2026

Ayari's brace, plus goals from Isak, Gyökeres and Svanberg, sent Sweden past Tunisia 5-1 in Monterrey and to the top of Group F.

Sweden turned its World Cup opener into a forceful showcase of attacking speed and chemistry, beating Tunisia 5-1 at Monterrey Stadium and seizing control of Group F. Yasin Ayari scored twice, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres also found the net, and Mattias Svanberg completed the rout in a debut that made Sweden look far more dangerous than a standard group-stage contender.

The match, played on June 14 in Monterrey, carried the official FIFA kickoff listing of 02:00 UTC on June 15. It was the first game for both sides in Group F, and FIFA placed Sweden at the top of the group after the result. Ayari, whose father was born in Tunisia, opened the scoring from distance and then raised both hands in a gesture of apology rather than celebration, a detail that gave the night a personal edge even amid the celebration around him.

Sweden’s second and third goals came from the movement that made the team look so sharp. Isak finished after a move involving Gyökeres, and Gyökeres later scored himself, reinforcing the sense that Sweden’s forward line arrived with club-level timing already built in. Svanberg added the fifth, with ESPN reporting that VAR overturned an initial offside call after a slight touch from Isak helped keep the play alive. The sequence underlined how quickly Sweden punished Tunisia whenever space opened in behind.

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Tunisia did get a response through Omar Rekik, who headed in from a Hannibal Mejbri delivery, but the goal never shifted the balance of the match. Sabri Lamouchi said Tunisia had been punished for a string of costly mistakes, and the margin of defeat left the North Africans with a steep climb in a group where they were already under pressure to avoid another early exit. Tunisia first made World Cup history in 1978 by becoming the first African team to win a match at the tournament, beating Mexico, but it has still never advanced beyond the group stage.

For Graham Potter, the result offered more than three points. His praise for the chemistry between Isak and Gyökeres fit the evidence on the field: Sweden’s best moments came when movement, timing and finishing arrived together. With Ayari’s double adding another layer of threat, Sweden left Monterrey not just on top of Group F, but with the look of a team whose ceiling in this tournament may be much higher than outsiders expected.