Suiza deja escapar la victoria y Qatar logra su primer punto mundialista

Qatar struck in the 94th minute for its first World Cup point, after Switzerland wasted 26 shots and a first-half penalty from Breel Embolo.

Switzerland left Santa Clara with the kind of draw that feels like a defeat, and Qatar left with a result that can reshape how it views the rest of Group B. A 1-1 finish in the San Francisco Bay Area on June 13 gave Qatar its first point in a World Cup, after Boualem Khoukhi headed in the equalizer in the 94th minute.

For Switzerland, the frustration was immediate and layered. Breel Embolo had put Murat Yakin’s side ahead from the penalty spot in the first half, and the Swiss controlled long stretches of the match, generating 26 shots while converting only once. By the final whistle, that imbalance defined the night more than the scoreline did. Yakin said Switzerland had “lost two points,” a blunt assessment that fit a match in which his team let a lead slip away in stoppage time.

The late collapse also sharpened the emotional split inside the Swiss camp. Gregor Kobel was visibly disappointed by the finish, Ricardo Rodríguez asked for calm before the second game, and Granit Xhaka called on the squad to act and own its mistakes rather than drift into false optimism after one opening result. Xhaka also urged the team to keep its feet on the ground and avoid inflating its ambitions after a debut that left the group more open than expected.

The stakes were larger than one wasted lead. FIFA noted that Rodríguez and Xhaka each made their 13th World Cup appearance, a joint Swiss record that underlined how much experience sat inside a side that still could not close out the result. That contrast, between pedigree and execution, explained why the draw felt so costly for Switzerland and so significant for Qatar.

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For Qatar, the point carried historic value and practical hope. It was the first World Cup point in the country’s history, and it came against a European opponent that produced far more danger in the final third. In extreme heat, the game became a test of concentration and stamina as much as tactics, and Qatar survived long enough to punish Switzerland’s lapse when Khoukhi rose to meet the decisive ball.

Yakin said the team must correct its lack of mental stability in the closing minutes, a warning that now hangs over Switzerland’s next match. Qatar, by contrast, can build on a debut that turned a precarious opening into proof that it can stay alive in the group.