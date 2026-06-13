Suiza llega como favorita para debutar ante Qatar en el Mundial 2026

Swiss fans were set to fill Santa Clara’s 71,000-seat stadium, turning the Bay Area into a World Cup outpost before kickoff.

Swiss supporters poured into Santa Clara with a sense that something bigger than one Group B opener was beginning to take shape. As Qatar and Switzerland prepared to meet at 7 p.m. local time at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, the city was already functioning like a temporary international hub, with red-and-white jerseys, hotel bookings, restaurant traffic and civic pride converging around one match in a region built to host world-scale events.

The setting mattered as much as the scoreboard promise. San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers since 2014, held 71,000 seats and was scheduled to stage six World Cup matches, including five group games and one knockout match on July 1. FIFA’s designation of Santa Clara and the wider San Francisco Bay Area as official host territory gave local leaders a platform to showcase security planning, transportation readiness and the economic lift that comes when thousands of traveling supporters spend their time and money in the same downtowns, hotels and commercial corridors.

For Switzerland, the trip to Santa Clara came with momentum and expectation. Murat Yakin’s side arrived unbeaten through qualifying, finishing with four wins and two draws, 14 goals scored and only two conceded. It was Switzerland’s sixth consecutive World Cup and 13th in total, but the pressure was clear: the national team had not gone beyond the round of 16 in its last three tournaments, falling most recently to Portugal in Qatar 2022. Its best World Cup runs remained the quarterfinals in 1934, 1938 and 1954.

Photo by Waseem Lazkani

The Swiss also brought recognizable names that have defined the program for years, including Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Gregor Kobel and Xherdan Shaqiri. Their presence only intensified the traveling fan base around them, the kind of support that can make a host city feel briefly remade by another country’s rhythms, songs and colors. For Santa Clara, that was part of the point: the tournament’s value would be measured not only in results on the field, but in the cultural and commercial energy that arrived before the first whistle.

Qatar entered with a different story and a different kind of pressure. Julen Lopetegui’s squad was making its second straight World Cup appearance, having reached the tournament for the first time through Asian qualifying. Qatar named a preliminary 34-player pool on May 13, 2026, then announced its final 26-man roster on May 20. In a World Cup expanding to 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States, even one game in Santa Clara carried the feel of a much larger opening act.