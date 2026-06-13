Suiza y Qatar se preparan para su debut en el Mundial 2026

Switzerland entered as the favorite in Santa Clara, while Qatar arrived needing proof, not just presence, in Group B’s opening test.

Switzerland entered the Group B opener with the cleaner record, the deeper tournament pedigree and a perfect qualifying run, which is why the burden of disruption fell on Qatar. The question hanging over the match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara was simple: what would an upset require from Qatar tactically and psychologically, and what would a routine Swiss win say about the gap between a seasoned European side and a nation still trying to force its way onto the sport’s biggest stage?

The match was set for Saturday, June 13, at 12:00 local time in the San Francisco Bay Area, 22:00 in Doha and 21:00 in Bern. It was the eighth match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and part of a Group B that also included Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In a tournament expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, the opener still carried a familiar tension: Switzerland was expected to control the terms, while Qatar had to prove it belonged at this level again.

That expectation came from more than reputation. Switzerland was making its sixth consecutive World Cup appearance and 13th overall, with quarter-final runs in 1934, 1938 and 1954 still standing as its best results. Murat Yakin named a 26-man squad built around experience, including Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Gregor Kobel and Ricardo Rodriguez. Xhaka was set for his fourth World Cup, after Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, where Switzerland exited in the round of 16 against Portugal.

Qatar arrived with a narrower but still significant history. Julen Lopetegui named a 34-player preliminary squad, with Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos and Mohammed Muntari among the key names in the frame before the final selection was locked in. It was Qatar’s second World Cup, following the 2022 tournament it hosted from November 20 to December 18, when it played three group-stage matches in a 32-team, 64-match format. Against Switzerland, the challenge was not just to compete, but to show that its earlier experience had hardened into something more durable.