Summerville's sizzler rescues Netherlands in 2-2 draw with Japan

Summerville's first Netherlands goal put the Dutch back in front in a frantic 2-2 opener with Japan, but Daichi Kamada's late equaliser left both sides on one point.

Crysencio Summerville turned a tense start to the Netherlands’ World Cup campaign into a brief advantage with his first senior international goal, a 64th-minute finish that restored the Dutch lead against Japan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Group F opener ended 2-2 after Daichi Kamada struck in the 89th minute, but Summerville’s goal was the moment that showed how quickly Ronald Koeman’s side could shift the match when pressure built.

Virgil van Dijk had put the Netherlands ahead in the 51st minute, only for Keito Nakamura to level six minutes later. Japan’s response blunted the Dutch lead, but Summerville answered almost immediately for the Netherlands, driving home a strike that briefly swung the momentum back to the three-time World Cup runners-up.

The 24-year-old reached that stage after a breakthrough season at West Ham United, where he produced seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. West Ham said the World Cup call-up was Summerville’s first senior Netherlands selection, following his first caps in June during pre-tournament matches against Algeria and Uzbekistan. The goal also came in his World Cup debut, giving the Dutch a fresh attacking outlet in the middle of a match that kept opening up.

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The draw left the Netherlands and Japan on one point each after their first Group F match, with Sweden and Tunisia still to play later in the day. It also underlined the scale of the contest: the Netherlands arrived undefeated from UEFA Group G, having scored 27 goals and conceded four, while Japan came in as the first non-host nation to qualify for the 2026 finals and were chasing an eighth successive World Cup appearance. Summerville’s strike did not settle the contest, but it changed the shape of it, exposing a Dutch side prepared to attack quickly and decisively when the game demanded it.