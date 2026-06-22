Sun Pharma to buy Innovcare Lifesciences in $28.7 million all-cash deal

Sun Pharma agreed to buy Innovcare Lifesciences for 2.71 billion rupees, betting on nutraceutical and cosmeceutical brands as growth shifts toward consumer health.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to buy 100% of Innovcare Lifesciences in an all-cash deal valued at about 2.71 billion rupees, or roughly $28.7 million. The company said the purchase was a strategic investment aimed at strengthening its portfolio in nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, a segment that sits closer to consumer health than to Sun Pharma’s traditional prescription-drug base.

The deal carries a significance that goes beyond its modest size. Sun Pharma is India’s largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, and this acquisition points to where management sees the next layer of growth, in branded wellness products, specialized nutrition and other lower-cost, high-demand healthcare categories. Sun Pharma said the transaction was not a related-party deal, that neither the promoter group nor its companies had any interest in Innovcare, and that no government or regulatory approvals were required. The company expects the transaction to close on or before July 31, 2026.

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Innovcare, based in Mumbai, markets, distributes and sells pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceuticals and lifestyle-oriented wellness products in India. Its business has already been expanding before the sale. Revenue from operations rose from 80.93 crore rupees in FY24 to 86.09 crore rupees in FY25 and 94.06 crore rupees in FY26, showing steady top-line momentum even as profitability weakened, according to company-profile data. That combination of growth and margin pressure helps explain why a larger strategic buyer could find value in the asset.

The target also has a defined corporate footprint. Innovcare Lifesciences Private Limited was incorporated on July 21, 2014, and company-record data listed three directors: Lalit Kumar Wadhawan, Sakshi Vijay Chopra and Dipin Khemkaran Varma. The company’s last-reported AGM was on August 30, 2024, and open charges of 19.50 crore rupees were listed as of February 17, 2026. Those details suggest a business that was operationally active, but still far smaller than the distribution and commercialization network Sun Pharma can bring to bear.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare via Wikimedia Commons (GODL-India)

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The acquisition fits a broader capital-allocation pattern at Sun Pharma. In April 2026, the company announced an all-cash agreement to buy Organon & Co. for about $11.75 billion including debt, a transaction that would expand its women’s health, biosimilars and established-brands businesses. Sun Pharma’s 2024-25 annual report says the company is focused on creating long-term value and expanding its global healthcare footprint. Taken together, the deals show a company using cash not just to add revenue, but to reposition itself around more resilient and more differentiated health-care demand.