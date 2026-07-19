Sunday Morning remembers Brenda Fricker and Sam Neill after their deaths

Brenda Fricker, Ireland’s first Oscar-winning woman, and Sam Neill, the face of Jurassic Park’s Dr. Alan Grant, died days apart at 81 and 78.

Brenda Fricker died in Dublin on July 16 at 81 after a period of ill health, and Sam Neill died at 78 on July 13 after his family described the loss as sudden and unexpected. Sunday Morning’s remembrance placed the two actors side by side as a kind of cultural ledger, one marking a breakthrough for Irish screen life, the other representing the long afterlife of a blockbuster franchise that still shapes popular memory.

Fricker’s place in that ledger was fixed in 1990, when she became the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award. She took Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot at the 62nd Academy Awards on March 26, 1990. Her work also reached mass audiences in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but it was the My Left Foot performance that made her an emblem of a changing Irish cinema, one that could place a working actor from Dublin at the center of Hollywood’s most visible awards stage.

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The response to her death underlined that legacy. Phil Belfield, her agent, said: “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her.” Tributes in Ireland, including from RTÉ and the National Library of Ireland, highlighted her warmth, wit and influence, while The Irish Times described her Oscar win as a moment that opened the door to a new Ireland. Fricker was not just remembered for a trophy, but for what that trophy meant in a country still measuring its place in global film culture.

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Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Neill occupied a different but equally durable corner of that memory. Best known as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, the New Zealand actor built a career that stretched across about 50 years and made him one of the most familiar faces in international cinema. BBC and Reuters noted tributes that called him a “hero, legend, sweetheart,” a blunt shorthand for the affection that had gathered around a performer whose reputation rested on steadiness rather than spectacle. In this week’s remembrance, Fricker stood for a historic opening and Neill for a lasting one: two careers that helped define how audiences remember the screen.