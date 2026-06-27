Sunderland say Granit Xhaka is not for sale amid Chelsea interest

Chelsea have opened talks with Granit Xhaka’s camp, but Sunderland say their captain is not for sale as the 33-year-old weighs a return to west London.

Sunderland have made Granit Xhaka unavailable for sale as Chelsea worked on a move for the midfielder and opened discussions with his camp, even though there has been no club-to-club contact yet. The 33-year-old, who turns 34 in September 2026, is under contract at Sunderland until 2028 and remains central to the club’s plans after a season that ended with European qualification.

Xhaka joined Sunderland a year ago and quickly became one of the most influential figures in the squad. He played between 34 and 36 matches last season, scored once and supplied six assists, helping Sunderland finish seventh in the Premier League. His most memorable contribution came on the final day, when Sunderland beat Chelsea to seal a place in Europe and underline how quickly he had become part of the club’s core.

AI-generated illustration

Chelsea’s interest is built on familiarity as much as need. New manager Xabi Alonso previously worked with Xhaka at Bayer Leverkusen, and the move would give Chelsea another experienced midfielder with proven Premier League credentials. That profile has real value in a market where clubs often weigh immediate reliability against age and resale value, especially when a side is trying to add leadership without a long settling-in period.

Source: teamtalk.com

The talks have also taken on a familiar transfer-market split between player-side momentum and club resistance. Xhaka’s camp has been in contact with Chelsea, and some accounts have gone as far as saying personal terms, or even a full verbal agreement, have already been reached. Sunderland’s position has been much firmer, with the club treating its captain as not for sale and seeing no need to cash in while he is under contract for another two years.

@cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That stance reflects Sunderland’s leverage after a strong season and a place in Europe, but it also shows the value the club places on a midfielder who has provided leadership, consistency and production in one of the team’s most successful campaigns in recent years. Chelsea may be chasing experience and short-term readiness; Sunderland are protecting a player who helped deliver both results and status.