Sunny Hostin seeks leniency after son cited for Metro-North trespassing

Sunny Hostin asked for leniency after her 24-year-old son was cited for jogging on active Metro-North tracks in New Rochelle past posted warnings.

Sunny Hostin has asked a Westchester County prosecutor for leniency after her 24-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, was cited for trespassing on active Metro-North tracks in New Rochelle. The case has put a spotlight on the danger of rail trespassing, a violation that transit agencies say can turn deadly in seconds.

Gabriel Hostin was stopped on June 16, 2026, after reportedly jogging along MTA tracks marked with no trespassing signs. Hostin later sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that her son believed the area was open to the public. TMZ and USA Today identified Sunny Hostin as the lawyer representing him in the matter, and the New York Daily News reported that she asked the district attorney for leniency.

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The encounter drew added attention because Sunny Hostin allegedly identified herself as a co-host of The View during the police stop. That detail fueled public scrutiny over whether a prominent media figure’s status can shape the tone of a routine enforcement case, even though the underlying allegation involves a straightforward safety rule on active railroad property in Westchester County.

Metro-North Railroad is part of the MTA, which formed a Track Trespassing Task Force in February 2022 to address people entering rail rights of way. The agency has said platform screen doors are one tool that can help prevent or detect intrusions onto the track, underscoring how rail operators are forced to combine enforcement, infrastructure changes and public warnings to keep people off the rails.

Photo by Vladimir Srajber

The broader risk is not abstract. Operations Lifesaver says there were 1,315 pedestrian rail trespass casualties in the United States in 2025, including 791 fatalities and 524 injuries. Those figures help explain why railroad police and prosecutors typically treat track trespassing as a serious public safety issue, even when a person says the area seemed open or harmless.

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Gabriel Hostin’s case was scheduled for July 31, 2026, with a request pending to have the violation dropped before then. The incident has become a test of how firmly rail safety rules are enforced when the person cited is tied to a well-known public figure.