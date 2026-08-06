Suno adds watermarking and download limits amid copyright backlash

Suno said it will add watermarking and tighter download controls as a German copyright ruling, a 7-million-songs-a-day scale and label pressure intensify scrutiny.

Suno said it would add watermarking technology and tighten download controls to curb spammy AI tracks and make its system more transparent, as the company tried to answer mounting backlash over synthetic music. In a blog post published Aug. 6 titled “How We’re Building the Future of Music Responsibly,” co-founder and CEO Mikey Shulman wrote that “AI should enable originality, not imitation,” and said Suno believed music should be “more participatory than ever before.”

The new safeguards arrived about a week after Suno was held liable for infringing German song copyrights in a landmark court ruling, a legal blow that sharpened the company’s credibility problem with rights holders. Suno had spent much of 2024 arguing that training on copyrighted music was fair use, but by 2026 the company was facing a far harsher environment, including public campaigns such as “Say No To Suno” at an AI investor summit in Santa Monica.

Suno also said it was adopting Musixmatch’s copyright detection service and laying out a “responsible AI” framework meant to improve transparency for rights holders and platforms. That matters because the enforcement problem is not just what Suno uploads, but what happens once AI tracks spread elsewhere online. Watermarking can help identify a file at the source, yet it does little if the same song is reposted, stripped, or re-encoded across other services.

The timing also put Suno inside a broader industry fight over labeling. On July 10, a coalition of music industry organizations proposed a system to label AI-generated music on streaming platforms, a sign that labels and publishers want metadata and detection built into distribution, not left to individual listeners. Suno’s own controls may slow the flood from its app, but they also shift more of the policing burden to streaming services, distributors and rights holders.

That pressure has grown as Suno’s scale has expanded. Billboard reported in March 2026 that the company was generating 7 million songs a day, a volume that makes human review impossible and pushes the industry toward automated detection, watermarking and platform rules. Suno’s latest pledge suggests the company knows legitimacy in music will depend less on creative claims than on whether its tools can actually limit abuse once AI songs leave its own walls.