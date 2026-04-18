‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and ‘Hail Mary’ top the weekend box office, while Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ opens below expectations amid mixed reporting on its earnings.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Hail Mary maintained their box office dominance over the weekend, leaving the debut of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in their wake. Despite anticipation for the horror revival, early reports show Cronin’s film opening well behind the family blockbuster and the sports drama, with sources differing on the exact numbers.

Mixed Numbers for The Mummy’s Debut

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy opened to $13 million, putting it in third place behind Super Mario Galaxy (the latest in the Mario franchise, earning $30 million) and Hail Mary. However, Variety reported a significantly lower opening for The Mummy, placing its weekend gross at $5.2 million. The discrepancy highlights the uncertainty sometimes encountered in early weekend estimates versus final tallies, particularly for genre releases with staggered rollouts or preview screenings.

The Hollywood Reporter: Super Mario Galaxy — $30M

The Hollywood Reporter: The Mummy — $13M

Variety: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy — $5.2M

This variance underscores the challenge of relying on single-source box office data. Industry trackers such as Box Office Mojo’s weekend results and The Numbers often finalize figures by Monday, which may help reconcile the gap in reported earnings.

Super Mario Bros. Continues Box Office Reign

While Lee Cronin’s horror entry drew curiosity, the clear box office winner was once again The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film’s $30 million weekend gross reflects its ongoing appeal to families and fans of the iconic video game brand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this makes it the top film of the weekend, sustaining a multi-week run at number one. The film’s cumulative earnings now place it among the year’s most successful releases, as evidenced by its detailed financial breakdown on The Numbers.

Hail Mary Holds Strong

Also performing well was Hail Mary, which retained a strong position in the box office rankings. While specific numbers for Hail Mary were not provided in the initial reports, it is clear that the film continued to draw significant audiences, remaining competitive with the animated juggernaut and well ahead of The Mummy according to The Hollywood Reporter’s rankings.

Horror Genre Challenges

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy faced a competitive marketplace, contending with established hits and genre fatigue. The film’s opening, whether at $5.2 million or $13 million, falls short of typical horror franchise debuts. For comparison, recent horror releases have often opened in the $15–20 million range, suggesting The Mummy struggled to find its audience. Data from Box Office Mojo’s horror genre box office shows that horror films often rely on strong opening weekends, making these lower numbers a potential warning sign for long-term prospects.

Looking Ahead: Can The Mummy Recover?

The coming weeks will determine whether The Mummy can build on its opening or fade quickly from the charts. Mixed box office reporting may reflect regional rollouts, preview night boosts, or differing accounting methods, making next week’s official tallies critical for an accurate assessment. Meanwhile, the continued success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie reaffirms the power of family-friendly franchises at the box office, even as new genre entries vie for attention.

For box office watchers, the weekend offered a reminder that while established brands continue to perform, new entries—especially in the horror space—face increasingly tough competition and unpredictable audience turnout. For the latest numbers and official industry trends, consult the Motion Picture Association’s research and reports.