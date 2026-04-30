Super Mario Galaxy 2 Adds New Storybook Chapter in Latest Update

Nintendo releases the 1.4.0 update for Super Mario Galaxy 2, introducing a fresh storybook chapter and epilogue, expanding the beloved Wii platformer’s lore.

Nintendo has rolled out the 1.4.0 update for Super Mario Galaxy 2, adding a new chapter and epilogue to the in-game storybook—giving fans an unexpected expansion to the classic platformer’s narrative more than a decade after its original release.

Update Introduces Storybook Expansion

According to Nintendo Everything, the latest update brings a significant addition to Super Mario Galaxy 2: a new story in the storybook, which includes a fresh epilogue. This feature, reminiscent of the original Super Mario Galaxy, enriches the game’s lore and provides players with new narrative content to explore. Nintendo confirmed the rollout in official patch notes, highlighting the introduction of the new storybook chapter as the centerpiece of the update.

What’s in the 1.4.0 Update?

New story chapter added to the in-game storybook

added to the in-game storybook New epilogue expands on the game’s ending

expands on the game’s ending Additional bug fixes and performance optimizations (as per the official update notes)

The release marks the first major content update in years for the beloved Wii title. While Super Mario Galaxy 2 has seen minor bug fixes in past versions, story content additions are rare, making this update notable for long-time fans and newcomers alike. For a detailed breakdown of every patch, fans can refer to Super Mario Galaxy 2’s official update history from Nintendo.

Fan Reception and Critical Context

Super Mario Galaxy 2 remains one of the highest-rated games on Metacritic, earning widespread acclaim for its inventive level design and polished gameplay. The addition of new story content has sparked excitement on gaming forums and social media, with many praising Nintendo’s continued support for a legacy title. Players eager to revisit the game can now experience a new layer of narrative, deepening the universe established in the original release.

Continued Success and Lasting Popularity

Since its debut, Super Mario Galaxy 2 has sold over 7 million copies worldwide, maintaining a loyal player base and an active speedrunning community. The update is expected to reignite interest in the title as both collectors and completionists return to experience the new content. For those tracking competitive records, speedrun leaderboards chronicle the ongoing achievements of dedicated players.

Looking Ahead

While Nintendo has not indicated plans for further content updates, the addition of a new storybook chapter underscores their commitment to supporting classic titles and delivering surprises to fans. The 1.4.0 update demonstrates the enduring appeal of Super Mario Galaxy 2 and suggests that legacy games can continue to evolve, even years after launch.