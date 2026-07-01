Superdry co-founder raped employee, victim says she faced him days later

A former Superdry employee said she had to face co-founder James Holder days after he raped her, after he and a friend followed her into her flat.

James Holder’s former employee said she had to return to work and face her boss days after he raped her, turning a criminal case into a stark example of workplace power being abused in plain sight. Holder, 54, the co-founder of Superdry, was jailed for eight years after a jury convicted him of rape and cleared him of a separate charge of assault by penetration.

The attack happened in the early hours of May 7, 2022, after a night out drinking in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. The woman told police and the court that Holder and a friend got into the same taxi as her, despite her telling the driver they would be going to a different address, and then followed her into her flat. She said she initially got them drinks, believing they would leave, before the situation escalated.

At trial, the woman said she cried and asked Holder to stop. Holder denied rape and said the sexual activity was consensual. Jurors at Gloucester Crown Court returned their verdict on May 1, 2026, and Holder was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on May 7, 2026.

Recorder David Chidgey told the court the offence was “a despicable piece of sexual violence.” The judge’s language reflected the seriousness of a case that went beyond a single night out. The victim said she worked for Holder and that he was her boss, meaning the assault involved an immediate abuse of authority as well as physical violence.

Source: Gloucestershire Police

Superdry was once sold in 154 countries, giving Holder a public profile far beyond Cheltenham. That prominence made the case resonate well outside fashion circles, but the central issue remained the same: a woman who says she was assaulted by the man who employed her, then had to confront him again days later in the ordinary setting of work.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the men followed her into her flat after the taxi journey, underscoring how quickly the assault moved from a late-night social setting into her private space. Holder’s conviction, and the fact that the woman still had to see him afterward, has sharpened attention on how vulnerable employees can be when power, money and status sit on the same side of the table.