Superhuman acquires GPTZero to expand AI authenticity tools

Superhuman bought GPTZero to fold AI detection into inboxes across 1 million apps and websites, betting authenticity will sell alongside generation.

Superhuman agreed on June 23, 2026, to acquire GPTZero and fold the AI content detector into Superhuman Go, the company’s assistant that works across 1 million apps and websites. The deal deepens a push to make authenticity checking a core workplace feature, not just a niche add-on, as employers, publishers and compliance teams look for ways to separate human writing from machine output.

Superhuman said GPTZero will strengthen an authenticity layer that already includes its Grammarly AI detector and an Authorship product designed to help writers verify their work. The company said its own detector is one of its fastest-growing products and is highly ranked for quality by RAID, the Robust AI Detection evaluation system that measures how well detectors distinguish human-written text from AI-generated text. GPTZero will continue operating as a stand-alone product after the acquisition, even as its tools are integrated more deeply into Superhuman Go.

AI-generated illustration

GPTZero brings a broader suite than simple detection. Its products include AI detection, hallucination detection, plagiarism checking, AI Vision, citation verification and Replay, an authorship-tracking tool. Edward Tian founded the startup in 2023 while he was a senior at Princeton University, and the company says it was built to preserve what is human and to flag AI-generated text. In a note announcing the deal, GPTZero said research it conducted with Graphite found that 50% of content on the internet is now AI-generated, a figure it used to argue that demand for authenticity tools is rising fast.

The companies are pitching that demand far beyond classrooms, where GPTZero first gained traction. Superhuman said requests are coming from recruiting, consulting, publishing, journalism, legal work and compliance, fields where the cost of a false attribution, fabricated source or undetected hallucination can be professional, financial and, in some cases, legal. The company also said education accounts for roughly one-third of Grammarly’s more than $700 million in annual revenue, with professional users making up the rest, underscoring why verification tools are now being marketed to business customers as well as schools.

The transaction also adds another startup to Superhuman’s expanding portfolio. Business Insider reported that GPTZero is Superhuman’s fourth major acquisition and that about 30 GPTZero employees will join the company. Financial terms were not disclosed, though Business Insider reported GPTZero had built about $30 million in annual recurring revenue and another report put its value at more than $88 million. GPTZero cofounder and chief executive Edward Tian said the company is joining Superhuman as a kind of trampoline to accelerate growth while staying true to its mission.