Superhuman’s new AI email drafts need little editing in tests

Superhuman’s new Auto Drafts can produce replies that need little or no editing, with two alternate versions and one-click sending built in.

Superhuman’s newest Auto Drafts feature is generating email replies that often need little to no editing, a sign that the company’s AI push is moving from convenience feature toward default workflow. The system identifies important messages, writes a main reply in the user’s voice and tone, and offers two alternate versions when the first draft is not quite right.

The feature is built around three kinds of messages: follow-ups for threads still waiting on a response, direct replies to incoming email, and scheduling notes when someone asks to meet. Superhuman’s help center says Auto Drafts can also create a follow-up about an hour before a reminder is set to return. Drafts are written right away so users can send them with one click or edit before sending, and the system can work across multiple Gmail or Microsoft Outlook accounts.

That speed sits at the center of Superhuman’s current product strategy. The company says its Mail plans are priced at $30 a month for Starter and $40 a month for Business, with the Business tier including most Superhuman AI features. Superhuman’s help materials also position the product as more than an email client, describing it as part of a broader AI productivity suite.

AI-generated illustration

The company has been building toward that pitch for years. Superhuman launched Instant Reply in 2023 and said early users were writing emails twice as fast as before. In July 2025, Grammarly announced its intent to acquire Superhuman, framing email as a critical communication surface in its agentic future. By October 2025, Grammarly had rebranded the company as Superhuman and rolled Grammarly, Coda and Superhuman Mail into the Superhuman Suite.

Grammarly also attached large usage claims to the deal. It said Superhuman users were already sending and responding to 72% more emails per hour after using the product than before, and that 94% of weekly active users were embracing AI. Superhuman said customers had sent more than 500 million messages, triaged more than 2 billion conversations and used 6 billion shortcuts by the time the acquisition was announced.

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The new drafting system goes after one of knowledge work’s most repetitive chores: deciding whether an email needs a reply, and then writing one fast enough to keep pace with the inbox. Superhuman’s bet is that AI can remove that friction without making office correspondence sound obviously machine-written.