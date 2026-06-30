Supreme Court blocks Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The court let Lisa Cook stay at the Fed for now, even as it widened Trump’s firing power over other agencies and left central-bank independence under strain.

The Supreme Court blocked Donald Trump from immediately firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, keeping her on the Board while her legal challenge moves forward. The 5-4 order did not decide whether Trump can ultimately remove Cook, but it stopped the firing from taking effect now, preserving her seat on the central bank’s governing panel.

The ruling landed alongside a separate 6-3 decision in Trump v. Slaughter that weakened removal protections for leaders of certain independent agencies by overturning Humphrey’s Executor, the 1935 precedent that had long shielded some officials from at-will presidential dismissal. That split result sent a clear signal: the Court is expanding presidential control over much of the administrative state, but it is not yet treating the Federal Reserve the same way it is treating other regulators.

Cook’s case turns on a direct clash over the limits of executive power. Trump tried to remove her in August 2025 after Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, accused her of mortgage fraud and referred the matter for criminal investigation. Cook denied the allegations. The Court’s order leaves the broader legal fight unresolved, but it keeps in place a Fed governor whose current term runs until January 31, 2038.

That term matters. Cook first joined the Board on May 23, 2022, was reappointed on September 8, 2023, and was sworn in on September 13, 2023. The stakes are larger than one seat: a president who can move quickly to oust a Fed governor would have a new lever over monetary policy, even though presidents have never historically had authority to set interest rates themselves.

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The Fed’s independence has immediate market consequences. Investors watch the central bank for signs that rate decisions are insulated from White House pressure, and the Board was already acting in a politically charged environment when it voted unanimously on June 17, 2026, to keep the interest rate paid on reserve balances at 3.65 percent. Jerome Powell has warned that the Fed is facing a political “stress test” that could erode trust and hurt the economy, a warning that now lands squarely in the middle of a fight over who can fire whom.

For now, the Court’s move means the president’s reach stops short of an immediate removal at the Fed, even as it expands more broadly across independent agencies. That distinction may shape the next confrontation between the White House and the central bank, and it could determine whether the Fed remains a genuine check on political power or becomes another agency vulnerable to direct presidential control.