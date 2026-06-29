Supreme Court clears path for Trump to end deportation shield for migrants

The court let Trump end TPS for Haiti and Syria, putting work permits and deportation shields on a fast track to expire for hundreds of thousands.

The Supreme Court on June 25 let the Trump administration move ahead with ending Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria, putting more than 350,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians closer to losing the work permits and deportation shields that have kept them legally in the United States. Haiti’s termination was slated for February 3, 2026, and Syria’s for November 21, 2025, before lower courts stayed both decisions.

The 6-3 ruling in Mullin v. Doe means future TPS challenges are unlikely to succeed on claims that terminations are racially discriminatory, and federal law generally bars judicial review of future designation and termination decisions. DHS had already announced terminations for Burma effective January 26, 2026, and Somalia effective March 17, 2026. The ruling clears the way to end TPS for immigrants from 13 countries.

As of early 2025, about 1.3 million people from 17 countries held TPS in the United States. New York Attorney General Letitia James said ending Haitian TPS would affect at least 56,000 New Yorkers who hold the status, cost the state more than $140 million a year in taxes and more than $800 million in economic activity.

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In Springfield, Ohio, about 15,000 Haitians have made their home. Schumer called the ruling cruel and inhumane and said he had introduced legislation to extend TPS for Haitians.