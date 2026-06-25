Supreme Court clears Trump to end deportation protections for 1.3 million

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling put more than 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians on the edge of deportation. It also exposed 1.3 million TPS holders to the fragility of temporary protection.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, thrusting long-settled migrants into renewed legal and personal uncertainty. The 6-3 ruling left more than 350,000 Haitians and about 6,000 Syrians vulnerable to removal, and it widened the stakes far beyond those two countries by affecting the broader Temporary Protected Status system that now covers about 1.3 million people from 17 nations.

At the center of the case were Haitian nationals in federal court in Washington, D.C., who challenged the administration’s effort to terminate Haiti’s TPS designation. Haiti first received TPS in 2010 after the devastating earthquake, and the Department of Homeland Security later said in November 2025 that the designation would end. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Haiti’s TPS and related benefits were slated to terminate on February 3, 2026, though a district judge issued an order on February 2 temporarily blocking the cutoff.

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The Supreme Court heard arguments on April 29, 2026, and the majority said lower courts had gone too far because TPS law bars judicial review of non-constitutional claims. Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Haitian nationals were unlikely to prove race was a motivating factor in the termination decision. The ruling now opens the path to removal not only for Haitians and Syrians, but also for other TPS holders whose legal status depends on country-specific designations that can be extended or ended by the executive branch.

Photo by Mr. Kjetil Ree. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For families that have built lives in the United States over decades, the decision lands as a test of how temporary a program can be when it has functioned for years as a de facto long-term shield. The NAACP condemned the ruling as exposing Haitian immigrants to the loss of work authorization and deportation, while immigrant advocates in places such as Springfield, Ohio, and Massachusetts warned that returning people to countries facing violence, instability and humanitarian crisis could put lives at risk. The decision now sets a national precedent for a protection program that has long outlasted the emergencies that created it.