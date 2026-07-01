Supreme Court curbs Trump power as disclosure reveals billions in income

The Supreme Court narrowed a key court check on Trump just as his 927-page disclosure showed at least $2.2 billion in 2025 income and revenue.

The Supreme Court closed its 2025-26 term by narrowing lower courts’ power to block presidential actions nationwide, a ruling that could make it harder to stop executive orders quickly while Donald Trump’s private empire keeps generating billions. At the same time, Trump’s latest financial disclosure showed at least $2.2 billion in income and revenue for 2025, a filing that put new numbers on how closely his presidency and businesses have become intertwined.

The court’s term centered heavily on Trump’s claims of presidential power. In one of its most consequential moves, the justices narrowed the ability of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions against executive actions, a tool that had been used repeatedly to freeze administration policies across the country. The court also upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship and rejected Trump’s executive order seeking to end it, while major disputes over tariffs and an attempt to remove Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook pushed questions of executive reach to the center of the term.

Trump publicly framed the birthright-citizenship case and the tariff ruling as economically significant, underscoring how often the administration has treated the court as a venue for defining the scope of presidential authority. The term left Trump with fewer immediate judicial roadblocks in some fights, even as other decisions still drew lines around what the White House could do.

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The financial disclosure, filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and running 927 pages, showed how much money flowed through Trump’s business network in 2025. More than $1.4 billion came from cryptocurrency ventures, and almost $800 million came from World Liberty Financial, the crypto company tied to Trump’s orbit. The same filing showed a minimum of $622 million in income and revenue in 2024, before Trump returned to office, highlighting how sharply the totals climbed after he took power again.

House Oversight Democrats said in January 2026 that Trump and his family’s schemes had generated an estimated $2.25 billion in realized profits. Ethics critics and Democratic lawmakers have argued that the scale of those profits is unprecedented for a sitting president who continues launching and benefiting from new businesses while in office. With the court limiting one legal brake on executive action and Trump’s disclosure laying out billions more in private gain, the remaining checks now rest on narrower legal remedies, congressional scrutiny and the disclosure system itself.