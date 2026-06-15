Supreme Court leaves Indiana school ruling on anti-abortion club in place

The justices declined to take up Noblesville Students for Life, leaving in place a ruling that let school officials block flyers reading “Defund Planned Parenthood.”

The Supreme Court left intact a ruling that sided with Noblesville High School after administrators blocked an anti-abortion club from using flyers that said “Defund Planned Parenthood.” The decision keeps in place a lower-court win for the school and leaves public schools nationwide without new guidance on how far student speech rights extend in noncurriculum clubs.

The dispute grew out of Noblesville Students for Life, a chapter of Students for Life of America started in 2021 by a freshman identified in court papers as E.D. The school approved the club in August 2021, and the group quickly drew more than 30 student signups. But school officials later rejected flyers with the Planned Parenthood message, saying the imagery was too political and could be mistaken for school endorsement.

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The conflict escalated after officials also suspended the club for the rest of the semester, according to court papers. A lower court ruled for the school, and the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case on June 15, 2026, leaves that decision standing. The result preserves a familiar line in public education law: schools can regulate student expression more aggressively when administrators believe speech may be viewed as the school’s own message, even inside a student organization.

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That question has broad implications because other clubs at Noblesville High School reportedly included Conservative Club, Noblesville Young Democrats, Young Republicans and Gender and Sexuality Alliance. The mix sharpened the argument over viewpoint neutrality, especially in a setting where student-led clubs are supposed to have room to organize around politics, identity and ideology. The court’s silence leaves unresolved when that openness ends and when a principal can say a message is too charged to display on a school flyer.

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The phrase “Defund Planned Parenthood” carried added legal and political weight because Planned Parenthood has been at the center of recent funding fights, including a 2025 Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for South Carolina to exclude Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program. That backdrop made the Indiana case more than a local dispute over club materials: it was a test of whether public schools can restrict politically loaded speech that might look like official endorsement. For now, the answer remains unsettled.