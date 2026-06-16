Supreme Court lets $168 million DXC trade-secret award against Tata stand

The Supreme Court’s refusal leaves Tata Consultancy Services facing a $168 million DXC trade-secret judgment and a new $70 million charge, underscoring the risk of costly IP fights.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Tata Consultancy Services’ appeal left in place a $168 million trade-secret award for Ashburn, Virginia-based DXC Technology, a ruling that now carries implications far beyond one software dispute. Tata said it will book a one-time exceptional charge of $70 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, lifting its total exposure in the case to $220 million after it had already set aside $150 million.

The justices declined review on June 15, 2026 without comment, ending Tata’s last clear route to federal relief while leaving the Fifth Circuit’s ruling intact. That distinction matters: a cert denial does not endorse the lower court’s reasoning, but it does preserve the judgment and the legal pressure that comes with it. The award at issue includes $56 million in compensatory damages and $112 million in punitive damages, a combination that shows how trade-secret cases can become expensive when courts conclude confidential technology was misused.

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The dispute centers on allegations that Tata stole trade secrets tied to life-insurance software used in the U.S. market. DXC sued over the software, and a jury initially awarded $210 million before a judge reduced the amount to $168 million. Tata denied the theft allegations, but the Supreme Court’s action now leaves the lower-court findings standing and keeps the financial penalty on the books.

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The case also sends a wider signal to the global outsourcing and IT-services industry. Firms that win business by moving quickly into customer systems and proprietary software environments face growing scrutiny over how they handle code, workflows and other confidential know-how. Large punitive awards raise the cost of a misstep, especially when a court views the conduct as more than a routine contract dispute. For U.S. technology companies, the decision strengthens the deterrent value of trade-secret litigation. For major vendors such as Tata, it is a reminder that access to client systems can create not just revenue, but significant legal and balance-sheet risk.