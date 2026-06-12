Supreme Court limits private suits over fund voting rules

The court’s 6-3 ruling closed a private route Saba Capital used to challenge fund voting limits, giving asset managers more room when regulators stay on the sidelines.

Investors lost a powerful litigation path on Thursday as the Supreme Court made it harder to use the Investment Company Act of 1940 to attack fund governance rules when the Securities and Exchange Commission does not move first. In a 6-3 decision, the court sided with funds affiliated with BlackRock Inc. and other asset managers and said Section 47(b) does not imply a private right of action.

The ruling matters far beyond Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. and FS Credit Opportunities Corp. It gives large fund managers more breathing room to defend bylaws that limit activist influence, while ordinary shareholders and dissident investors lose leverage they had used to pressure boards through court. In practical terms, the decision narrows one of the main ways investors could challenge fund voting rules they say shield entrenched management from accountability.

The dispute began in June 2023, when Saba sued closed-end mutual funds incorporated in Maryland after they adopted resolutions opting into the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act. That law can strip or limit voting power from shareholders with large positions unless other shareholders approve. The district court sided with Saba, holding that Section 47(b) created an implied private right of action and granting summary judgment. The Second Circuit summarily affirmed.

The Supreme Court granted review on June 30, 2025, and heard argument on December 10, 2025, in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. v. Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd., No. 24-345. The court’s syllabus said the Investment Company Act designates the SEC as its primary enforcer and expressly allows private enforcement of only two provisions. By rejecting an implied private rescission suit under Section 47(b), the justices resolved a split in which the Second Circuit had recognized such a right while the Third and Ninth Circuits had not.

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The decision fits a broader pattern of the court limiting private enforcement routes in some areas of federal law, a shift that can matter most when regulators are slow to act. For asset managers, the ruling preserves more control over how funds are structured and governed. For activist hedge funds and dissident shareholders, it removes one of the sharper tools available for challenging restrictions on voting power and fund governance.

Saba said it would keep pursuing other avenues, including claims under other provisions of the 1940 Act and under state law. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, which represented the winning side, said the ruling preserves the SEC’s near-exclusive authority to enforce the ICA and will curb private attempts to rescind fund contracts that allegedly violate the statute.