Supreme Court nears ruling on Trump bid to end birthright citizenship

The court’s final rulings could land within days, but birthright citizenship is the one that could redraw who is automatically American and test Trump’s immigration agenda.

The Supreme Court is approaching its final, high-stakes rulings of the term, and the case with the broadest consequences is Donald Trump’s bid to narrow birthright citizenship. A decision in Trump v. Barbara could decide whether children born in the United States to parents here illegally or temporarily remain citizens at birth, or whether the federal government can deny that status.

The justices heard oral arguments on April 1, 2026, over Executive Order No. 14,160, which Mr. Trump signed on January 20, 2025. Lower courts blocked the order before it could take effect. The fight has now become more than a dispute over one policy: it also tests how far presidents can go through executive action, and how much power lower courts have to stop those actions nationwide.

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That second issue matters because the Supreme Court’s June 27, 2025 ruling in Trump v. CASA limited universal injunctions. The administration has argued that lower courts should not be able to issue broad orders stopping a policy everywhere, even when multiple cases are challenging the same action. If the justices side with the administration again, the practical effect could be just as important as the constitutional one. A ruling could narrow who gets relief first, where the fight proceeds, and how quickly any federal policy can be enforced.

At the center of the legal debate is the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which says that all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States. The key precedent is United States v. Wong Kim Ark, the 1898 decision widely treated as the Supreme Court’s leading affirmation of birthright citizenship for nearly everyone born on U.S. soil. A ruling for Mr. Trump would upend more than a century of settled understanding and force the court to confront what that clause means in practice.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

The consequences would reach far beyond the courtroom. Immigrant families and advocates fear that an adverse ruling could affect hundreds of thousands of U.S.-born children each year and create uncertainty around basic proof of citizenship, from birth records to future access to passports, benefits and voting documents. It would also hand Mr. Trump a major win on a central part of his immigration agenda as the 2026 midterm campaign season takes shape.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Other major opinions are still expected before the justices begin their summer break at the end of June or early July, including cases involving transgender athlete bans and gun rights. But birthright citizenship stands apart because it touches the Constitution, immigration enforcement and the definition of American citizenship itself, all at once.