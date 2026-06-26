Supreme Court ruling clears path to end Haiti, Syria TPS

The court’s 6-3 ruling puts 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians closer to losing work permits and deportation protection, with Miami and Massachusetts communities bracing.

The Supreme Court on June 25 cleared the way for the federal government to end Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria, ruling 6-3 in Mullin v. Doe. The decision affects about 350,000 Haitians and about 6,000 Syrians, and it immediately raises the risk that families could lose work authorization and face deportation proceedings.

The justices held that courts generally cannot review Department of Homeland Security decisions ending TPS designations, narrowing the path for blocked terminations to stay in place. The case was argued on April 29, and the question before the court was whether people challenging the terminations were entitled to orders postponing them during litigation.

TPS exists for people from countries where war, disaster or other conditions make return unsafe. In Haiti’s case, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had already set the designation to terminate on February 3, 2026, before a federal court stay on February 2 paused that move. Syrians faced the same uncertainty as the administration pressed to end their protections.

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The ruling affects communities that have built their lives around TPS and the work permits tied to it. Haitian residents in Miami, North Miami and Massachusetts have been among the most visible communities warning about the fallout, and leaders at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex called the decision devastating. The practical effect could be immediate if workers lose the ability to renew federal work authorization, cutting off paychecks before families have time to adjust.

The decision affects nearly 1.3 million people from 17 countries who currently hold TPS, because the court said Congress had limited judicial review of these Homeland Security decisions. That leaves the Department of Homeland Security, under Kristi Noem, able to move ahead with future terminations that had been held up in court.