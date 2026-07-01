Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, rejecting Trump executive order

The justices kept birthright citizenship intact for U.S.-born children of undocumented or temporary immigrants, rebuffing Trump’s bid to narrow the Fourteenth Amendment.

Children born in the United States to parents here unlawfully or only temporarily will remain citizens after the Supreme Court upheld the Fourteenth Amendment’s birthright guarantee and rejected Donald Trump’s executive order to narrow it. The ruling protects families nationwide who would have been swept into a far narrower definition of citizenship at birth.

The decision leaves in place a constitutional reading rooted in the Citizenship Clause and in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, the 1898 case long understood as affirming that almost all children born on U.S. soil are citizens. By turning back Trump’s order, the court closed off a theory that a president could use executive power to recast who counts as American at birth without changing the Constitution itself.

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That matters far beyond immigration politics. The case reached children born in the country to parents who are undocumented or only temporarily present, a group that would have faced immediate uncertainty if the order had taken effect. The court’s ruling instead reinforces that citizenship at birth is set by the Constitution, not by shifting White House policy.

In Colorado, immigrant advocates said they were relieved by the decision, calling it a protection for future generations. State officials, including Attorney General Phil Weiser and Sen. Michael Bennet, also expressed relief on behalf of Coloradans who could have been affected by the dispute. Colorado had previously maintained that the right would remain protected in the state even as the litigation moved through the courts.

Photo by Mr. Kjetil Ree. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The ruling arrives after years of political attacks on birthright citizenship and settles, for now, a major constitutional fight that had the potential to affect children born to immigrants across the country. It also draws a sharp line between the 14th Amendment’s citizenship guarantee and the political messaging around immigration, underscoring that the status of U.S.-born children is not something an executive order can rewrite.