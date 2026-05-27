Surprise Memorial Day Apple Deals Offer Big Savings

Several Memorial Day Apple deals remain available, including discounts on the new M5 MacBook Air and AirPods. Shoppers can still find strong savings.

Apple enthusiasts have more reasons to celebrate as a wave of surprise Memorial Day deals remain live, with the latest M5 MacBook Air dropping to $899 and AirPods available for just $99. These ongoing discounts present an unexpected opportunity for shoppers to snag sought-after Apple hardware at significant markdowns.

Major Discounts on New and Popular Apple Products

Mashable highlighted that the MacBook Air M5, Apple's newest entry in its celebrated ultrathin laptop lineup, has dipped below its previous Memorial Day pricing, now offered at $899. For context, this price rivals deals rarely seen for the latest models and positions the MacBook Air M5 as one of the most accessible ways to experience Apple’s next-generation silicon. MacRumors’ round-up confirms the M5 is the latest iteration, promising improved performance and battery life over its predecessors.

In addition to laptops, Apple AirPods are still available for a surprising $99. While Apple’s wireless earbuds frequently see modest discounts, this sale price remains among the lowest for new, non-refurbished units. Shoppers can use official sources such as the Apple Certified Refurbished store for direct price comparisons and warranty options, but the current Memorial Day offers on new models represent notable savings beyond typical refurbished pricing.

How Do These Deals Compare to Historical Trends?

While Apple often maintains premium pricing throughout the year, Memorial Day has become a prominent time for deals. According to CNET's aggregated deal tracker, this year’s promotions on the M5 MacBook Air and AirPods stand out for their depth and the fact that they remain active beyond Memorial Day itself. Historically, new MacBook Air models rarely see such deep discounts so soon after release, making the current $899 price point especially notable.

MacBook Air M5 : Sale price of $899 , a rare discount for a newly released model

: Sale price of , a rare discount for a newly released model AirPods: Still available for $99, one of the lowest new-unit prices in recent years

For those closely tracking Apple’s hardware pricing, these deals provide a window into broader trends in the personal electronics market. The Consumer Price Index indicates that electronics pricing has generally trended downward, but Apple products often remain above average in their price retention.

Apple’s Market Strategy and Consumer Takeaways

The ongoing deals may reflect Apple’s strategy to boost sales of its latest hardware amid a competitive landscape. Counterpoint Research notes that MacBook shipments have faced headwinds from both global supply chain challenges and increasing competition in the premium laptop segment. Discounting the new M5 MacBook Air at this stage could help drive adoption among value-conscious buyers who might otherwise wait for back-to-school or holiday promotions.

Buyers interested in verifying the value of these deals can consult Apple’s official annual report for historic product revenue and pricing trends, and compare them to current promotional pricing across retailers.

What Shoppers Should Know

Memorial Day Apple deals have extended beyond the holiday, offering rare discounts on the latest hardware.

The MacBook Air M5’s current $899 price is among the lowest for a new release in the product’s history.

AirPods at $99 remain a standout deal for new units, as opposed to certified refurbished models.

Shoppers can compare current deal prices to Apple’s official refurbished listings for additional context.

Looking Ahead

As Memorial Day deals linger, consumers who missed the initial rush still have a chance to score discounts on new Apple hardware. With the next wave of back-to-school and holiday promotions months away, these extended deals may be the best opportunity to secure Apple’s latest offerings at reduced prices for some time. For those considering a purchase, now is a prime moment to weigh the value, compare against historic trends, and act before the deals expire.