Survivor describes Epstein's cult-like abuse network and threats

Anya said Epstein kept women trapped through threats and isolation, and survivors only began speaking publicly after his death.

Anya began speaking in the week after Jeffrey Epstein died, giving a rare account of how the sex-criminal financier kept women around him under pressure. Speaking under a false name, she described what the BBC framed as a cult-like system built on control, threats and abuse, with Epstein using his position to trap assistants and other women in his orbit.

Her account puts the focus on coercion rather than spectacle. The story says Epstein lured and abused his “assistants,” and it adds allegations of disfiguring surgery as part of the abuse. In the broader telling, the power dynamic was not a series of isolated acts but a network that depended on dependency, isolation and fear to keep women silent and available.

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Other survivors have only recently started speaking publicly. In BBC Newsnight, a woman called Nicky said she was drugged and raped by Epstein and spoke publicly for the first time. Another survivor, Joanna Harrison, said Epstein liked “the fear in our eyes.” Taken together, those accounts show how long it took for women to feel able to name what happened to them, even after Epstein’s death.

The unanswered questions now extend beyond Epstein himself. A separate BBC story asks why his two key aides still control his money and secrets, raising the issue of who preserved his power structure after his arrest and death. The BBC has also examined the women who enabled him, including schedulers and socialites who helped keep his sex-trafficking scheme operating or helped rehabilitate him after jail time.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

That wider cast matters because Epstein’s abuse did not survive on secrecy alone. It relied on aides, enablers and bystanders who either did not stop him or helped sustain the system around him. The survivors’ accounts leave investigators and the public with the same core problem: a powerful man used money, access and intimidation to maintain control, and too many people around him let it continue.