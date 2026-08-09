Survivor speaks out after ex-boyfriend’s attack and later murder case

She learned the ex-boyfriend who attacked her had later killed a mother of two, turning one survivor’s story into a longer reckoning with missed warning signs.

C.C. Opanowski was home alone in Hudson Falls, New York, when Shawn Doyle knocked on the door and attacked her, a violence that would later echo far beyond her own recovery. Years after the Jan. 27, 1996 assault, Opanowski learned that Doyle had killed Lori Leonard, a mother of two young sons in Chittenango, New York.

Opanowski had grown up with Doyle and dated him in high school and into her freshman year of college. At the time of the attack, she was house-sitting for her mother after coming home from college, a detail that has made the case linger as a reminder of how quickly a familiar relationship can turn lethal.

Leonard was killed in 2005, and a July 27, 2005, Oneida Dispatch headline, “Man charged with Leonard murder,” showed Doyle was charged in connection with her death. That connection transformed Opanowski’s earlier assault from a personal trauma into part of a broader criminal timeline, one that linked a teenage survivor in Hudson Falls to a later homicide in another New York community.

In May 2025, CBS6 Albany coverage described Opanowski as speaking publicly for the first time about the attack and the testimony she gave against Doyle after learning he had murdered Leonard. CBS News later framed the case as one in which survivor testimony was key to helping convict a violent ex-boyfriend, underscoring how Opanowski’s account became part of the legal record around Doyle’s violence.

The case carries a stark institutional question: what, if anything, was done after the first attack to prevent the next one. Opanowski’s story now sits at the intersection of intimate-partner violence, criminal accountability and the long delay between an early warning sign and a later murder, with two families in Hudson Falls and Chittenango left to live with the consequences.