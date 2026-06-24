Suspect faces 10 attempted murder charges after Los Angeles rampage

A Perris man was accused of a downtown Los Angeles carjacking that left eight pedestrians hit, then crashed in a McDonald’s drive-thru and was charged with 10 attempted murders.

A 45-year-old Perris man was accused of driving a stolen Toyota Camry through Culver City and downtown Los Angeles, striking eight pedestrians and another motorist before crashing in a McDonald’s drive-thru near downtown Los Angeles. Police identified the driver as Juan Luis Estrada. The victims, ages 15 to 70, survived. Estrada faced 10 attempted murder charges after the June 16 rampage.

The violence began after a carjacking at knifepoint in downtown Los Angeles. Estrada then drove into Culver City, where he struck four pedestrians near Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard, another pedestrian near Canfield Avenue and Culver Boulevard, and two juveniles on an e-bike. He also hit a motorist and several other vehicles as he barreled through the area.

Culver City police tracked the stolen Camry using witness statements, the vehicle’s license plate, automated license plate reader technology and city surveillance cameras. He ran red lights, entered opposing lanes, drove at high speeds and steered toward pedestrians before the pursuit ended in the 200 block of Washington Boulevard, where the car crashed head-on in the McDonald’s drive-thru area. Estrada then tried to flee on foot before officers arrested him.

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One officer sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest. The pedestrian victims and the officer were in stable or non-life-threatening condition. Culver City police asked witnesses or anyone with video to come forward.