Suspect in custody after two stabbed on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

A suspect was taken into custody after two people were stabbed in broad daylight on the Upper West Side, the latest in a string of Manhattan knife attacks.

A suspect was in custody after two people were stabbed in broad daylight on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday, a case that again unsettled a neighborhood many residents think of as insulated from sudden street violence. The attack landed in a residential part of Manhattan where daytime sidewalks, school commutes and storefront errands usually define the block.

The Upper West Side has already been the scene of several knife cases in recent years. On June 23, 2025, a man was stabbed multiple times in the neighborhood and the attacker was arrested. In November 2024, a tourist was slashed on the Upper West Side and the suspect was later charged with attempted murder. In June 2021, a woman was stabbed near 107th Street and Columbus Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

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The pattern has not been limited to one part of the borough. On August 5, 2023, two men ages 46 and 63 were stabbed during a dispute in South Ozone Park around 8:50 a.m. at 102 Street and Liberty Avenue. That attack, like the Upper West Side cases, showed how quickly a street argument can turn into a knife assault in full daylight, with police moving to identify victims and track a suspect.

ABC7 New York has also covered multiple Upper West Side stabbing investigations over the years, including incidents tied to a subway dispute and another in front of John Jay College. Those cases underscore how the neighborhood’s public spaces, from transit corridors to campus-adjacent blocks, have repeatedly become the backdrop for stabbing probes.

Source: foxtv.com

The latest arrests and charges have not erased the broader concern for Manhattan residents who expect heavy foot traffic and visible police presence to discourage random attacks. Instead, the latest case adds to a record in which some suspects have been taken into custody quickly, yet the city’s streets continue to produce sudden knife violence in neighborhoods that many people assume are safer than the rest of the borough.