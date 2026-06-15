Svanberg scores 17 seconds after entering, Sweden routs Tunisia 5-1

Svanberg needed 17 seconds off the bench to score as Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 and seized control of Group F.

Mattias Svanberg needed only 17 seconds after stepping onto the pitch to change Sweden’s World Cup opener from a comfortable lead into a full rout. The Wolfsburg midfielder struck from inside the area in the 5-1 win over Tunisia at Estadio de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, and the goal stood after a VAR review for possible offside.

Svanberg entered for Jesper Karlström around the 83rd minute and immediately found himself at the center of a set-piece scramble. Sweden had already done the damage through Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, but the substitute’s right-foot finish underlined the depth in Graham Potter’s squad and the pace of Sweden’s attacking options. Ayari added another goal in stoppage time to complete the scoring for the Scandinavians.

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The late strike also exposed how quickly Tunisia’s concentration slipped as the match ran away from them. A dead-ball situation that looked as if it might be wiped out was checked by the VAR system and ultimately confirmed, allowing Svanberg to celebrate a goal that came in roughly 17 to 18 seconds after he had come on. That kind of instant impact from a substitute can turn a one-sided game into an emphatic statement, especially in the compressed margins of a World Cup group opener.

Photo by Efrem Efre

Sweden’s opening performance left them on three points and top of Group F after one match, with the forward line doing most of the damage and the bench adding the final layer of punishment. Isak and Gyökeres supplied the headline names in attack, Ayari delivered two goals, and Svanberg provided the burst that turned a strong result into a warning for the rest of the group: Sweden had goals from the starters, goals from the finishers and enough control to keep pressing long after the match was decided.