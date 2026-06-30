Swan gives Britain Wimbledon lift as Boulter falls to qualifier

Katie Swan became Britain’s first Wimbledon singles winner of 2026, only for Katie Boulter to fall to qualifier Tyra Caterina Grant minutes later.

Katie Swan gave Britain its first Wimbledon singles victory of 2026 when she beat Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-4 on Court 16, only for Katie Boulter to suffer a swift first-round exit moments later. The back-to-back results left the home crowd with a rare lift and a fresh setback on a day when several British players had already fallen.

Swan closed out the match on her fifth match point and fell to her knees after finally getting over the line. It was Swan’s seventh appearance at Wimbledon and only the second time she has reached the second round, with her previous run to that stage coming in 2018 against the same opponent, Begu.

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Swan had not played at Wimbledon for three years after injury trouble, and she had previously contemplated retirement because of a debilitating back condition.

Boulter, Britain’s No. 2, lost 6-4, 6-2 to Italian qualifier Tyra Caterina Grant, who was ranked 172 in the world and 112 places below her. The match lasted about an hour and seven minutes and turned heavily on Boulter’s eight double faults, as Grant kept her composure to complete one of the day’s most eye-catching results. Boulter’s defeat made her the latest Briton to go out in the opening round on day one.

Swan now moves on to face the winner of Kayla Day and Madison Keys. Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu withdrew before the tournament because of injury.