Sweden charges former armed forces worker with attempted espionage for Russia

Sweden has charged a 34-year-old former armed forces employee with attempted espionage after an alleged Moscow contact with Russian intelligence officials.

Sweden has charged a 34-year-old former Swedish Armed Forces employee with attempted espionage, accusing him of trying to pass classified information to Russian intelligence officials in Moscow. Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said the alleged effort centered on a trip to Moscow in November 2025, a case that puts sensitive military information at the center of Sweden’s sharpened security concerns.

The man has been detained since January 2026 and is set to go on trial in Stockholm on June 15. Prosecutors say the case is being handled as espionage, not a routine secrecy violation, because the suspect had access to highly classified information and allegedly sought to disclose it to representatives of Russia’s intelligence and security service. The charge of attempted espionage signals that Swedish authorities believe a serious effort was made, even if the information did not fully leave state control.

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The prosecution also reflects a broader shift in Sweden’s security posture since joining NATO on March 7, 2024. Sweden’s entry into the alliance followed Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and placed new weight on the protection of military secrets, defense logistics and internal screening of people with access to classified systems. For Nordic and Baltic states living with heightened Russian pressure, cases like this have become part of a wider counterintelligence picture rather than isolated personnel problems.

Sweden’s Security Service has said Russia remains the greatest threat to Sweden. In March 2026, it warned that security-threatening activities by Russia may occur more frequently, and its 2025-2026 assessment identifies Russian intelligence activity, influence operations and technology procurement as central concerns. That framework helps explain why Swedish prosecutors are treating the allegations with unusual seriousness: the issue is not only one former employee, but the risk posed when an insider with defense access is suspected of moving sensitive information toward a foreign intelligence service.

Source: reuters.com

The case is likely to draw close attention across NATO’s northern flank, where governments have been tightening internal controls around defense personnel, contractors and former officials. In that environment, Sweden’s decision to bring an attempted espionage charge into open court sends a clear message that attempts to probe military secrets will be met as national security threats, not administrative lapses.