Swift and Kelce donate $26 million to charities before wedding

Swift and Kelce split $26 million across 20 charities, including nine in New York, but the payout for each group was left undisclosed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donated $26 million to 20 charities as they moved toward a wedding planned for Friday at Madison Square Garden, directing money to food banks, children’s hospitals, education programs and national nonprofits. The total was announced this week, but the amount each organization received was not disclosed, leaving the split between headline figure and actual grant sizes opaque.

Nine of the recipients are based in New York, including Food Bank For NYC, City Harvest and Musical Mentors, a concentration that ties the gift to the city where the couple was expected to marry. The list also included New York Cares, After-School All-Stars in New York, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.

Other donations pointed to places that matter to the couple personally and professionally. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank was among the recipients, reflecting Swift’s estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, while Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, was included because Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. The national organizations named in the reporting included Feeding America, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, along with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters - The Community Food Network in Kansas City, The Store in Nashville and Helping Harvest in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Paolo Villanueva from New York, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The timing added another layer to the announcement. A smaller rehearsal dinner was set for the Infosys Theater under Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, and law enforcement sources said the wedding was expected Friday and could stretch into early Saturday. Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023 and announced their engagement in 2025, building a public record of philanthropy that includes Swift’s donations to food banks and Kelce’s charity work.