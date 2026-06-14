Swiss voters reject cap on population, preserving EU labor ties

Swiss voters struck down a 10-million cap that could have cut off EU free movement, even as population growth, housing strain and labor shortages fueled the debate.

Swiss voters rejected a right-wing plan to cap the country’s population at 10 million, turning back a proposal that would have forced the government to act before Switzerland crossed that threshold and, if necessary, end freedom of movement with the European Union. Preliminary projections from SRF put support at about 45% and opposition at 55%, with turnout around 57%.

The defeat preserved a central pillar of Switzerland’s economic model: access to labor from across the EU. That mattered to employers in a country where businesses depend heavily on mobile workers and where the EU is Switzerland’s main trading partner. Policy makers and companies had warned that the measure could unsettle economic stability and strain relations with Brussels.

AI-generated illustration

The vote came against a backdrop of rapid demographic change. Switzerland’s population stood at about 9.1 million in 2026, and foreign nationals make up nearly 28% of residents. Official projections suggest the country could reach 10 million inhabitants in the early 2040s, while the Federal Statistical Office says the population has more than doubled since 1900, rising from 3.3 million to 9.1 million.

Supporters of the initiative, backed by the Swiss People’s Party, framed the issue around pressure on housing, public services, rents, congestion and infrastructure. Opponents argued that migration has become essential to Switzerland’s labor force, especially in health care and care work, and helps offset the country’s ageing population. The argument exposed a familiar fault line in affluent democracies: how to absorb population growth without turning to blunt caps that could also undercut the workers systems depend on.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The result also echoed an earlier immigration fight that reshaped Swiss politics. In 2014, voters narrowly approved the “Stop Mass Immigration” initiative by 50.3%, reintroducing quotas on immigration from EU countries and putting new strain on Switzerland’s relationship with the bloc. That history hung over this campaign as the country again weighed economic openness against nationalist pressure, and chose not to close the door.