SwitchBot launches battery-powered smart fan with Matter support

SwitchBot's $129.99 fan pairs a 2,400mAh battery with Matter support, but full smart-home control still depends on a hub.

When a fan has to do more than move air, the question becomes what cooling features are worth paying for when the temperature stays punishing and the power grid does not. SwitchBot’s battery-powered Standing Circulator Fan, launched May 6, put that tradeoff in focus with a $129.99 price tag in the United States, cordless operation, and Matter support that still depends on a SwitchBot hub.

The product is built as a 3D circulator, which means it is designed to move air in multiple directions rather than push it straight ahead. SwitchBot says the fan works as both a desk fan and a standing fan, with three height settings at 47.3 cm, 73.6 cm, and 100 cm. That flexibility matters in hot apartments, home offices, bedrooms, nurseries, and kitchens, where one appliance may need to do the job of several. It also matters during outages or in rooms that do not have strong central air, because the fan can run corded, cordless, through USB-C, or from a portable battery pack.

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Battery backup is the headline feature, but the fine print tells buyers what they are actually getting. SwitchBot says the built-in rechargeable battery is 2,400mAh and can run up to 28 hours in Baby Mode. That is the setting most likely to appeal to people trying to keep a bedroom or nursery tolerable overnight, but it is not the same as all-day cooling on higher speeds. For extreme heat, the battery is insurance, not a substitute for air conditioning.

Noise and coverage are the other numbers worth watching. SwitchBot’s international listing puts ultra-quiet operation at 22dB, while review coverage places it closer to 23dB in some modes. The fan also offers 9 speeds, 4 modes, a 9-hour timer, and airflow of 9.15 m³ per minute. TechAdvisor described it as an energy-efficient 24W device, which gives the fan a stronger case for overnight use and steady circulation than for brute-force cooling of a large room.

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The smart-home layer is where buyers should be selective. SwitchBot says the fan is controllable through a touch panel, included remote, and the SwitchBot app, with Alexa and Google Assistant available when paired with a hub. Full Matter compatibility also requires a SwitchBot Hub Mini or Hub 2. That means the real premium is not just for a fan, but for portability, backup power, and connected control in one unit. Review coverage has praised the fan as lightweight, quiet, and adaptable, while also noting that some on-device controls are hard to read. For consumers comparing cooling devices during a heat wave, that is the useful standard: pay for the features that protect sleep, mobility, and outage resilience, and skip the extras that do not change how a room feels.