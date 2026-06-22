Switzerland backs bid to host 2038 Winter Olympics

Switzerland put up to 200 million francs behind a 2038 Winter Olympics bid, but parliament still has to sign off. The pitch now hinges on whether leaner, greener Games can survive scrutiny.

Switzerland moved a step closer to bringing the Winter Olympics home for the first time since 1948, with the federal government backing a bid for the 2038 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and pledging up to 200 million Swiss francs in federal funding. The decision gives the alpine nation a formal political push, but not a guarantee, as the bid still has to survive detailed preparation and parliamentary scrutiny before it can be submitted to the International Olympic Committee.

The country enters the race with real advantages. Switzerland is already a winter sports powerhouse, with mountain geography, existing ski and ice-sport infrastructure, and a long Olympic heritage that make it look, at least on paper, like the front-runner for 2038. That combination gives the bid a different pitch from the sprawling, debt-heavy Games of the past: smaller, greener and easier to defend politically. In a bid environment where public tolerance for mega-events has thinned, that message may matter as much as medal counts or televised spectacle.

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Still, the federal endorsement was only the first gate. Organizers now have until the end of 2027 under the current privileged dialogue arrangement with the IOC to refine the proposal, lock in venues, line up financing and build enough political support to make the plan credible. Until those steps are complete, the bid remains vulnerable to the same questions that have derailed Olympic ambitions elsewhere: how much it will cost, who pays, and whether promised infrastructure benefits will outweigh the disruption.

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Those questions carry added force in Switzerland, where a Winter Games would ripple beyond sport into tourism, transport, construction and regional development. It would also invite close scrutiny of environmental impacts in alpine regions already under pressure from climate change and changing snowfall patterns. For Swiss leaders, the bid is as much about national image as sport, testing whether the country can preserve its reputation as a reliable host for major international events while persuading voters that prestige can be delivered without fiscal excess.